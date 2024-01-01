Real Sociedad coach Imanol delighted for matchwinner Oyarzabal: He's essential

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil says victory at Girona was deserved.

La Rea won 1-0 thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal's effort just before halftime. Afterwards, Imanol was adamant the points were deserved.

A win always coming?

“The team was making progress and doing enough to win the games, but what we did today was missing, being successful in the moments when you are superior to the opponent and creating chances. Today we did it against a great opponent, against a team that is very difficult and, if you don’t apply good pressure like we have done throughout the game, this team will get the better of you. I think they had their chances, but we were very good, we took the ball away from them quite a bit and, overall, today I am very satisfied because all of that has helped us win the game.”

Happy to see a result rewarded for the performance?

“The pitch, the weather, having the team we had in front of us, playing for what we were playing for, everything helps. If the team is more or less good on the pitch, you don’t notice the fatigue. If they had created more pressure on us, it would have been more noticeable. I think everyone played well and, except for Barrenetxea who came out of the break with some discomfort and we made a quick change, I think the others held up well.”

Improvements now being seen?

“In the last few games we were already a recognisable Real Sociedad, what was missing was to be successful and kill off the games, especially when you are better than the rival. I think we have to give a lot of credit to the game we played, because they are a team that demands a lot from you. And we were able to take the ball away from them, which is when they suffer, and to create long positions.”

Oyarzabal essential?

“I think so. If you analyse the last few games, the one against Atlético, Madrid or Valladolid, they are games in which the team has played better and has been superior to its rival. What happens is that, if you don't score and don't win, we're left with no points. But as a coach I can't stop there, and now success has given us the chance to win.”

The winner a message to Oyarzabal's critics?

"It's the same old debate and I always say the same thing: for this team and for me, Mikel is essential. And, once again, he has shown what a great player he is, although he is human and sometimes makes mistakes."