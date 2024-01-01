Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
Man Utd deliberately holding back Kone
Man Utd scouts posted to check on RB Salzburg talent
Newcastle striker Isak suffers toe injury and could miss Fulham clash

Real Sociedad coach Imanol calm after worst ever season start: I'm more excited than ever

Real Sociedad coach Imanol calm after worst ever season start: I'm more excited than ever
Real Sociedad coach Imanol calm after worst ever season start: I'm more excited than everLaLiga
Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil says he's not panicking over their poor season start.

La Real are enduring the worst start to the season under Imanol.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And he said: "Yes, I can't lie to you and I think it's time for me to say very little, because I know that the situation is not easy, that every word I say, both you and the fans, could think something that I don't say but can convey. I'm very calm, it's not a facade. I know what we're doing right and wrong.

"I am more excited than ever, I told you that I had an exciting and nice challenge, but with a lot of work. Maybe some people will be annoyed, but I am very, very calm and with a clear conscience.

"Are the players nervous? Not at all, maybe because I transmit it to them, because we analyse the good and the bad and we know that we are going to improve. I am transmitting much more calmness to them, when you hit someone and you deserve it, I support you."

 

Mentions
LaLigaReal Sociedad
Related Articles
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois proud of record clean sheet in Real Sociedad win
Mbappe admits Real Madrid battled for victory at Real Sociedad
Arrasate delighted as Mallorca defeat Real Sociedad: It was necessary!