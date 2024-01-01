Real Sociedad coach Imanol calm after worst ever season start: I'm more excited than ever

La Real are enduring the worst start to the season under Imanol.
And he said: "Yes, I can't lie to you and I think it's time for me to say very little, because I know that the situation is not easy, that every word I say, both you and the fans, could think something that I don't say but can convey. I'm very calm, it's not a facade. I know what we're doing right and wrong.
"I am more excited than ever, I told you that I had an exciting and nice challenge, but with a lot of work. Maybe some people will be annoyed, but I am very, very calm and with a clear conscience.
"Are the players nervous? Not at all, maybe because I transmit it to them, because we analyse the good and the bad and we know that we are going to improve. I am transmitting much more calmness to them, when you hit someone and you deserve it, I support you."