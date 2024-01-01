Mbappe admits Real Madrid battled for victory at Real Sociedad

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe admits they battled to their 2-0 win at Real Sociedad.

Mbappe struck a penalty in the victory.

He later said: "We understood that the game was going to be difficult and in the end, we won. We suffered a bit because we played against a good team. We have to keep winning more games to get to where we want to be.

"I'm getting better every game. Every game I understand better what the team, my teammates and the coach need."

On his connection with Vini Jr, who also scored from the spot, Mbappe said: "We try to look for each other in training to create the connection and help the team.

"He's a great player and I'm happy to play with him at Real Madrid. The important thing is scoring goals, not who takes the penalty. In the end we've scored all four goals from the spot."