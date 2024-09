Real Sociedad attacker Oyarzabal suffers ankle injury with Spain

Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal has suffered an ankle injury while with Spain.

Oyarzabal pulled up in Spain's 0-0 draw with Serbia yesterday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said: “He doesn’t look good.

“He was in a lot of pain, he had ice on his foot, the symptoms are not good, but we have to wait to see what the tests say.

“He has suffered a very severe ankle sprain, we will see how it evolves.”