Real Mallorca striker Muriqi delighted with goal for Real Madrid draw

LaLiga
Real Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi was floating after his goal in last night's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

Muriqi was also named man of the match for the LaLiga opener.

He later told DAZN: "I'm tied. Very tired but it was worth it. It was very important to start scoring against a team like Madrid, which is the best in the world... I have to be honest, scoring against Real Madrid is very nice.

"I saw this from TV when I was little. Sharing the field with these players... I told Militao that they are all very fast, that there is no one slow..."

Regarding the support of the fans, 'El Pirata' commented: "Every game the fans support us. They go crazy for their shield and we are going to give them more."

