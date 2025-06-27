Ex-Athletic Bilbao president Elizegi slams Barcelona: Nico will join a club that has lost it's values

Former Athletic Bilbao president Aitor Elizegi has blasted Barcelona over their pursuit of Nico Williams.

Athletic are furious after Barca sports director Deco declared plans to sign Nico this summer. With a €58m buyout clause in his deal, Barca can sign Nico without having any contact with Athletic.

Speaking to El Programa de Ortega, Elizegi snapped: "Barça is a far cry from the values ​​it once represented.

"If Nico leaves, he's going to a club that isn't admirable.

According to the Santutxu -born businessman , Barça has been acting like a "nouveau riche" for years, losing the essence that has characterised the club throughout its history.

"Barcelona is no longer unique; it's quite far from what we all remember," he added.

"Nico came here as a child, we raised him... when someone tells you he doesn't want to be at Athletic, it hurts."

However, he also took the opportunity to emphasise that the club's policy is more alive than ever.

"We renew our vision from time to time thanks to players like Óscar (de Marcos) and Iker Muniain, who excite the fans. That makes us stronger."