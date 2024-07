Real Madrid wing-back Vazquez signs new contract

Real Madrid wing-back Lucas Vazquez has signed a new contract.

Vázquez, 33, has extended his contract until the summer of 2025.

Advertisement Advertisement

He scored three goals and made eight assists in 38 competitive games last season.

Vazquez was a key player in Real's Champions League and LaLiga Double winning season last term.

Yesterday, Real Madrid also confirmed that Luka Modric, 38, is staying for another year.