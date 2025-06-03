AC Milan chief Tare seeks talks with Real Madrid icon Modric

Tribal Football
AC Milan chief Igli Tare is eager to speak with departing Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

Off contract at the end of the month, Modric has been mentioned as a target for Swansea City, where he has just bought a stake in the club and a house close to the stadium. 

Rangers have also been mentioned as a destination, with former Real assistant coach Davide Ancelotti in talks about the manager's job.

And now Milan are keen, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: AC Milan new director Igli Tare dreams of bringing Luka Modrić to the club.

"He’s one of the names mentioned in initial internal talks.

"Modrić received several approaches from clubs all over the world since leaving Real Madrid, not in a rush to pick his next club."

