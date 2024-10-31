Real Madrid willing to sell Tchouameni

Real Madrid are willing to sell Aurelien Tchouameni.

Relevo says Real Madrid are now ready to listen to any bids for Tchouaméni.

Real Madrid have more faith in Eduardo Camavinga, 21, as a defensive midfielder and have set their sights on Rodri, 28, ahead of next season.

The Manchester City midfielder has just won the Ballon d'Or.

Real Madrid are ready to act if Rodri does not extend his contract with Manchester City. His current deal extends to 2027.