Real Madrid willing to include youngster in bid for Benfica wing-back Carreras

Real Madrid are refusing to meet the buyout clause of Benfica wing-back Alvaro Carreras.

Real Madrid want to bring back the defender this summer, but not at his €50m clause.

Marca says Real remain serious in re-signing Carreras and are seeking a compromise from Benfica.

Real won't go higher than €40m for the Spain U21 international, who left La Fabrica as a 16 year-old for Manchester United before signing permanently for Benfica a year ago.

Real could include a young player in their offer, knowing Benfica are interested in Rafael Obrador. An offer of cash-plus-Obrador could be put forward to the Portuguese this week.

