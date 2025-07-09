Tribal Football
Most Read
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
REVEALED: Man Utd make cash bid for Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni
"It needs to be changed" - Lisandro Martinez delivers Ruben Amorim verdict
Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack

Getafe president Torres reveals having first refusal for Real Madrid sensation Gonzalo

Carlos Volcano
Getafe president Torres reveals having first refusal for Real Madrid sensation Gonzalo
Getafe president Torres reveals having first refusal for Real Madrid sensation GonzaloLaLiga
Getafe president Angel Torres has revealed they have first refusal this summer on Real Madrid sensation Gonzalo Garcia.

The young striker has made a massive impact for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, where he has scored five goals in four games ahead of today's semifinal against PSG.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Torres revealed to local press: "There was an agreement according to which if he didn't stay at Real Madrid, he could come to us.

"It's an agreement made a month and a half ago, both with the club and with his agent, given how the boy is playing at the moment...

"In any case, I remain confident; if Gonzalito were to arrive, it would be a great help."

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupLaLigaGarcia GonzaloReal MadridGetafeFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid close in on Alvaro Carreras deal
Gaspart: Nico would be a Barcelona player if I was president
Real Madrid consider Endrick loan after Gonzalo Garcia emergence