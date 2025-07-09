Getafe president Torres reveals having first refusal for Real Madrid sensation Gonzalo

Getafe president Angel Torres has revealed they have first refusal this summer on Real Madrid sensation Gonzalo Garcia.

The young striker has made a massive impact for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, where he has scored five goals in four games ahead of today's semifinal against PSG.

Torres revealed to local press: "There was an agreement according to which if he didn't stay at Real Madrid, he could come to us.

"It's an agreement made a month and a half ago, both with the club and with his agent, given how the boy is playing at the moment...

"In any case, I remain confident; if Gonzalito were to arrive, it would be a great help."