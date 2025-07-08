Real Madrid close in on Alvaro Carreras deal

Real Madrid finally look set to seal a deal for Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras following the stalemate between the two clubs earlier in the summer.

Xabi Alonso’s side were hoping to sign the 22-year-old in the mini transfer window ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup but were unable to strike a deal with Benfica.

It’s understood that sporting director Rui Costa was unwilling to sell Carreras for less than his €50 million release clause.

According to Marca, tensions between the two clubs have now eased and they are willing to discuss a deal once again.

Carreras and Real Madrid have already agreed personal terms and it is now up to the club to get a deal with Benfica done.