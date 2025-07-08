Tribal Football
Most Read
Ibrahima Konate snubs Liverpool contract offer with preferred destination revealed
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Man United join Inter and Juventus in race for Ederson
Villarreal open talks for £25 million Chelsea defender

Real Madrid close in on Alvaro Carreras deal

Alex Roberts
Real Madrid close in on Alvaro Carreras deal
Real Madrid close in on Alvaro Carreras dealAction Plus
Real Madrid finally look set to seal a deal for Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras following the stalemate between the two clubs earlier in the summer.

Xabi Alonso’s side were hoping to sign the 22-year-old in the mini transfer window ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup but were unable to strike a deal with Benfica.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s understood that sporting director Rui Costa was unwilling to sell Carreras for less than his €50 million release clause.

According to Marca, tensions between the two clubs have now eased and they are willing to discuss a deal once again.

Carreras and Real Madrid have already agreed personal terms and it is now up to the club to get a deal with Benfica done.

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupCarreras AlvaroReal MadridBenficaLaLigaLiga PortugalFootball Transfers