Konate closes in on Real Madrid return after France injury blow

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Real Madrid defender Ibrahima Konate.
Real Madrid defender Ibrahima Konate.Profimedia

Real Madrid return to LaLiga action at home to Villarreal on October 10tth following an extended international break.

Jose Mourinho's team have won five of their first seven league games of 2026/27 and the hosts have several injury concerns ahead of hosting the Yellow Submarine in Madrid.

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Dean Huijsen will miss the game due to suspension after being sent off in the 2-0 derby loss to Atletico Madrid just before the international break. 

Mourinho's central defensive options are also impacted by the long-term absences of Raul Asencio and Eder Militao - but brahma Konate could be in contention - after leaving France's camp due to a muscle problem.

The former Liverpool man has trained fully as Real Madrid have returned to training and could be utilised alongside Antonio Rudiger this weekend.

Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde are both doubtful after leaving international duty early due to injuries picked up with France and Uruguay respectively. 

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