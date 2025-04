Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

The wing-back is coming off contract at the end of the season.

Sport says Saudi Arabia's Al Qadsiah FC are keen to bring Vazquez to the Middle East.

The 33 year-old could be replaced at Real Madrid this summer by Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Vazquez is wanted by ambitious Al Qadsiah, where Real Madrid legend Michel is coach.