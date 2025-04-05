Tribal Football
Real Madrid ignore contract policy as Rudiger talks commence

Real Madrid ignore contract policy as Rudiger talks commence
Real Madrid have opened new contract talks with Toni Rudiger.

Rüdiger's current deal with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2026.

Now Kerry Hau, of Sky Sports, reports that Real Madrid wants to extend the centre-back's contract.

Initial talks regarding an extension have already taken place - and Rüdiger is open to signing a new contract.

As a rule, Real Madrid only offer one-year contracts with players over 30, but in this case it will be an exception.

The Germany defender could receive a new two- or three-year proposal.

