Qatar option emerges for Real Madrid great Modric
Qatar are emerging as a potential destination for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

The Croatian great is off contract at the end of the season and is said to be willing to extend his stay in Madrid another 12 months.

However, Marca says Qatari clubs are also interested in Modric.

The likes of Al Sadd and Al Gharafa have been a home for LaLiga personalities in the past.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli are also targeting Modric, who's future is up in the air as he waits for a decision from Real Madrid.

