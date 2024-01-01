Tribal Football
Real Madrid veteran Modric pleased with full 90 for victory over Espanyol
Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric was happy with their 4-1 win against Espanyol.

Modric was impressive as Real extended a run of 38 LaLiga games unbeaten.

He said, "It was a good performance, especially in the second half. We struggled to find the goal in the first half but we created a lot of chances. We were very good with and without the ball today. This match will give us confidence to keep improving. 

“The team played really well, it was a complete performance from start to finish. We didn't manage to break the deadlock early on but we played some good football. Our fitness and quality are key against teams who sit deep. They scored the first goal but we didn't let our heads drop and we just kept playing. 

“It says a lot about us, not to have lost in so many games, but we have to keep going. This is a sign of the character, quality and commitment this team has. Every member of the squad is ready when he is called on to play, that is absolutely crucial.

“I'm really pleased to have completed 90 minutes. I feel great both physically and mentally."

