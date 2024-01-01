Tribal Football
Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man Utd set to hold talks with French star this week
Antony pushing to leave Man Utd and join Mourinho at Fenerbahce
REVEALED: The reason for Boehly, Eghbali Chelsea blow-up

Real Madrid midfielder Modric: I'll keep playing so long as I have the fire

Real Madrid midfielder Modric: I'll keep playing so long as I have the fire
Real Madrid midfielder Modric: I'll keep playing so long as I have the fire
Real Madrid midfielder Modric: I'll keep playing so long as I have the fireLaLiga
Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric says he feels as fit as ever.

Modric proved Croatia's matchwinner against Poland on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Real Madrid midfielder turns 39 today and, when asked about his future, he said: "With me, you never know.

"We have to take it game by game. I can't think about the future. When I no longer feel the fire in me, I'll retire."

"Only I can feel that fire and make the decision," he continued. "I'm happy to be here to help the team get new victories. Until then, it's hard to predict that he'll still be here."

Mentions
LaLigaModric LukaReal MadridFootball Transfers