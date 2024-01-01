Real Madrid midfielder Modric: I'll keep playing so long as I have the fire

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric says he feels as fit as ever.

Modric proved Croatia's matchwinner against Poland on Sunday.

The Real Madrid midfielder turns 39 today and, when asked about his future, he said: "With me, you never know.

"We have to take it game by game. I can't think about the future. When I no longer feel the fire in me, I'll retire."

"Only I can feel that fire and make the decision," he continued. "I'm happy to be here to help the team get new victories. Until then, it's hard to predict that he'll still be here."