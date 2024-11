Real Madrid are tracking PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli.

Okdiario says Real are following the left-sided centre-half this season.

Los Merengues are in the market for a new centre-half after losing Eder Militao to an ACL injury and fitness doubts persisting for David Alaba.

They plan to act in January and are keen on Boscagli, who can also play at left-back.

It's been suggested PSV rate the defender at €25-30m.