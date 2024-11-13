Tribal Football
Real Betis chief Joaquin insists Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos remains top target
Real Betis chief Joaquin remains hopeful of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos eventually returning to the club.

Joaquin worked hard to bring back Ceballos over the summer.

He told Cadena SER: “Ceballos will always be an important player and he will always feel at home here. There were contacts this summer but no agreement was reached.

"Right now there is nothing, but I can't say that he is ruled out. He is always an attractive player, he is a Real Madrid player and with these things you always have to be careful. Ceballos will always feel at home here, we are talking about a different player.

"This summer I went to Utrera more than in my entire life!"

