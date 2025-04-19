Real Madrid to rethink Modric, Vazquez contract plans

Real Madrid's early Champions League exit has them rethinking new contract plans.

Marca says it is currently unclear whether Real will extend the expiring contracts of its two veterans, Luka Modric (39) and Lucas Vázquez.

Typically, Real make their decision about the extension of their older players' contracts each year at the end of April or beginning of May.

But that's exactly when coach Carlo Ancelotti's departure could be a foregone conclusion.

The Italian is in the firing line after the resounding defeat to Arsenal (5-1 on aggregate) and could potentially leave his post as early as the end of April, following the Copa del Rey final.

Accordingly, the coaching question will likely have to be resolved in Madrid before squad planning for the coming season can begin.