Ancelotti dismisses Real Madrid exit claims

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists he expects to see out the final year of his contract next season.

After their Champions League elimination by Arsenal this week, Ancelotti's position has come into sharp focus.

However this morning, Ancelotti declared: "I spoke with the players and the club. We are all on the same wavelength: to continue fighting for the remaining titles.

"We are all sorry to have to leave the most important competition, but in football these things can happen. You can't always win.

"There is no clash with the club. We are always in the same boat. Anyone who speaks of a clash between me and the president or the club is not telling the truth. The president shows me more affection these days than when we won. In this world everything is questioned."

Not time to consider future

On his future, Ancelotti also said: "Everything can be done, but at the end of the season we will have to take stock of the future. When we continue to compete for titles that remain important.

"In a week we have the final and at the end of the season we will have the first Club World Cup in history. Talking about it now is not the right thing to do. Brazil? We will talk about it at the end of the season.

"We remain united, we have a great relationship. These players have given me the opportunity to win two Champions Leagues in recent years."