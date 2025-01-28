Tribal Football
Real Madrid surprised by Fortea's contract decision
Real Madrid management have been taken aback by Jesus Fortea's contract decision.

The fullback's camp have informed Real that he will not consider new contract talks this season. Instead, he wants the chance to assess his situation and wait until June before weighing up his options.

Fortea has a deal to 2026, but Real had aimed to secure him to a new agreement in the coming weeks, says Marca.

But after seeing hopes of first team football fall through and fellow youth teamers receive their chance, like Raul Asencio, Fortea is rethinking his future.

A sale is likely if Fortea refuses to consider to enter contract talks this summer.

