Ex-Real Madrid keeper Canizares: If Mbappe wants to be a leader he must take penalties

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Santiago Canizares says Kylian Mbappe should be the team's designated penalty taker.

Indeed, Canizares is insisting Mbappe must take the responsibility given his status in the team.

He told Radio Marca: "Penalties are very complicated because they are very objective. You say, 'Well, I don't feel good enough to take them, I don't have confidence, let someone else take them and the problems will be over' or 'I missed the other day, if I miss another one I'll be punishing myself for not being worth it because I'm having a good game' because for me he played a good game, although he missed the finish on some occasions and that is an exercise in responsibility.

"But what Guti says is also true, if I want to lead a team and I want to be a leader I have to accept risky situations and in some of them I'm going to get gored and I'm going to leave on a stretcher. I think that at that moment he wanted to get rid of that problem. He transferred the problem to another player. It doesn't worry me that much, he's still a player who has just arrived.

"The thing is that we're already in the trenches between those who say that Mbappé is a superior being and those who say that he's worthless. There are many doubts, the player is more than he's showing. The good thing is that you can see his attitude and energy."