Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde: We must be perfect against Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde has dismissed doubts about tonight's opponents Real Madrid.

Real meet Athletic battling for consistency, but Valverde insists they remain favourites for the LaLiga clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

Real Madrid's moment:

“They are the league champions. They recently lost to Liverpool and Milan in the Champions League, but in the league they are closing in on Barcelona's points. They are doing well, as always. They are a great team. Winning is not easy and maintaining a line of dominance, which is what is asked of these teams, is not easy.

"The other day they won comfortably against Getafe and for us it is a very difficult match. We look back and see that it is a match that is very difficult for us . When a team has a chance to advance and the opponent fails, it is a morale boost, of course. Even if Real Madrid wins now and in a month is 7 points ahead of Barça, or if it is the other way around, LaLiga will not be over.”

The impact of Real Madrid's players:

“I have a lot to choose from because if I focus too much on one, we might let another go… Mbappé is one of the differentials, but they are all extraordinary players and you can never let your guard down. But not only in the set pieces that they take, but also in the ones that you take because in the next play one of them is in front of the goalkeeper.”

The key to the match:

“We have to do everything right and we can never let ourselves go. They have resources. I watch other teams’ games and the same thing keeps happening: if you don’t finish the plays, Real Madrid punishes you , because they are not going to make mistakes. Going into a situation of one attack and them having another attack will not go well for us. As long as we limit their attacks, we will have chances .”

Athletic's moment:

“The season is long. As it progresses we are feeling good and in that sense we are happy. There are many games against different rivals and we are holding our own both in the League and in Europe and we are giving a good measure . We are doing well, I don't know if it is the best moment or not. The match against Real Madrid is interesting because we are playing two teams that are doing well.”