Real Madrid striker Mbappe set for 'tell-all' interview: Time to speak for myself!

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is ready for a no holds barred interview this week.

Mbappe will address all the issues swirling around him in an exclusive with Canal+.

Advertisement Advertisement

He teased on social media today: "So much gossip is said about me. Things I've never said myself. That's the problem with being a star.

"If you don't speak for yourself, they'll speak for you. That's why I want to talk to you now."

Mbappe is expected to address his sluggish start at Real Madrid, the controversy over his Sweden trip and omission from the France squad, plus his ongoing cash row with former club PSG.