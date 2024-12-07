PSG president Al-Khelaïfi offers olive branch to Real Madrid striker Mbappe

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has offered an olive branch to Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.

After their bitter split over the summer, Al-Khelaifi has offered some positive words for their former superstar today.

Speaking to Marca, Al-Khelaifi said: "As I have always said, I wish Kylian, and all those who have played for our great club, the best."

Mbappe and PSG remain locked in a legal battle over the striker's claims of unpaid wages to the tune of €55m.

However, Madrid sources say Al-Khelaifi is now seeking to calm the situation between the two parties.

