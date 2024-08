Real Madrid striker Endrick impressed by Guler

Real Madrid striker Endrick admits he's been impressed by young teammate Arda Guler.

Endrick is enjoying a first preseason as a Real player.

The Brazilian youngster said of Guler: "I'm very excited to be able to play with him because he's a great player.

"He's young and we're going to train hard to be able to play and help Real Madrid, that's the most important thing."

Guler has quickly impressed Real coaching staff in preseason for their tour of the US.