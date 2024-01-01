Real Madrid great Roberto Carlos: Endrick a complete player

Tribal Football
Real Madrid great Roberto Carlos has no doubts about the future of Endrick.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti has laid out his plans for his new signing ahead of facing AC Milan in the US.

He said, "Endrick? He will play forty-five minutes tomorrow. We are very happy that he is with us. I love coaching our youth talents, I like him a lot. 

"They will all have a future in football, because they are quality footballers."

Meanwhile, Roberto Carlos says: "Power, speed, intelligence... Endrick is a very complete player."

