Real Madrid star Vini Jr backed to bring success to FC Alverca by former owner

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr is being backed to bring success to Portugal's FC Alverca.

The 24-year-old has bought an 80 per cent shareholding in FC Alverca, a Portuguese second division club, with a group of investors headed by himself.

In a statement, relayed by Marca , Ricardo Vicintin, now former owner of the club, expressed his confidence in the future of the club: "With my family, I took it upon myself to carefully choose who to leave this treasure to. Before this buyer, many others tried.

"After the negotiations became public, many tried their luck, but we handed over to people who, we are convinced, will do as well or better than us. I am leaving confident that SAD will be in good hands.

"I am convinced that it will soon be in the 1st Liga . These are the foundations that I left and in that I believe."