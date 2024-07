DONE DEAL: Mallorca snap up Borussia Dortmund fullback Morey

Real Mallorca have snapped up Borussia Dortmund fullback Mateu Morey.

Morey joins Mallorca in a free transfer after coming off contract at BVB.

The 24 year-old played previously for Mallorca before signing for Barcelona.

With the contract expiring, Morey is leaving, and he has now settled on a new club.

Morey has signed a contract that runs through t0 the summer of 2025.

Then there is an option for another two years at the LaLiga club.