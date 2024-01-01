Tribal Football
Real Madrid select loan club for Guler
Real Sociedad are emerging as favourites for Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.

Real Madrid could release Guler for loan next season.

Radio Marca says Real Madrid have a preferred destination if Güler leaves on loan.

The Spanish giant swould like to see the whizkid move to Real Sociedad - which is one of the clubs that have shown interest.

Real Madrid feel that Güler can develop well at Real Sociedad, just like former Madrid prospects Martin Ödegaard and Takefusa Kubo.

