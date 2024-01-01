STUNNER! PSG table staggering €250M contract offer to Vinicius Jr (plus more!)

PSG have failed with a bank-busting offer to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

RMC Sport says the Brazil attacker was PSG's prime target to replace Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

With Mbappe leaving the Parisians for Real, club chiefs made contact with the Brazilian about a move in the opposite direction.

PSG's Qatari owners made an offer to Vini Jr of a contract for five seasons at the rate of €50m-a-year plus bonuses.

And it didn't end there, in addition the player was assured of 100% earnings from his image rights and part of his salary would be covered by becoming an ambassador of Qatar, just as they did with Neymar and Mbappé.

But for Vini Jr, there was no question of leaving Real Madrid, telling his representatives, "neither for 50 nor for 500 million euros will I leave".

The player has instructed his agents to not consider proposals from PSG nor anyone else.

Instead, a source says: "He is happy in Madrid, feels important and is counting the days to play alongside Mbappé."