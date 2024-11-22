Tribal Football
Real Madrid secure Navascues to new contract
Real Madrid have secured Liberto Navascues to a new contract.

The teen has penned a deal to 2027.

Navascues is the son of  'Huracán Pablo' Navascués.

The 17 year-old plays primarily as a left-sided wing-back and is part of Alvaro Arbeloa's Juvenil A squad.

At La Fabrica, Navascues is part of a golden generation, that of 2007. Among he group are Jesús Fortea, Joan Martínez, Melvin, Diego Aguado, Mario Rivas, Yáñez, Barroso and Ariel Nkoghe.

 

