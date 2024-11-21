Ancelotti: Real Madrid continue to win because of the president

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has paid tribute to president Florentino Perez.

Ancelotti insists Real's title success is down to the work of Florentino.

He said at the inauguration of the 2024/25 academic year of the Real Madrid University School: "The work of the president is spectacular, the club wins because of the work he has managed to do."

Ancelotti also said: "Passion is the fuel and if you are lucky enough to do things with passion, it allows you to do your job with discipline, sacrifice, commitment... For me, football is not a job.

"If there is passion behind all the work, it is easier to do it. I am lucky enough to do a job that I do not consider a job because I enjoy it. I started it when I was little as a passion and it continues to be a passion.

“Real Madrid has won and continues to win a lot throughout its history because it doesn’t like to lose or draw. There are clubs that accept defeat in a different way than Real Madrid. This increases the demands and responsibility for the people who work at this club.”

