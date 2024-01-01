Real Madrid secure Joan Martinez to new deal

Real Madrid have secured Joan Martinez to a new contract.

The 17 year-old defender, accompanied by his parents and agent, put pen to paper on Friday.

With this renewal, Real improves all the conditions of the youngster during his time as a youth player (until 2026) and protects him with a termination clause of over €50m.

All this while waiting for him to be able to sign the agreement once he turns 18 (in August 2025), when his contract will be further extended.

Martinez is currently recovering from ACL surgery after breaking down in training at the start of the season.