Real Madrid president Florentino worried about squad balance
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has concerns over their squad balance.

Marca says there is a concern inside Real Madrid, especially for Florentino, about the negative consequences of the high level of competition within the squad.

Among other things, it is suggested that frustration could develop among attacking players such as Brahim Díaz  Arda Güler and Endrick, if they do not get enough playing time.

At the same time, management is said to have high confidence in  coach Carlo Ancelotti's ability to handle any dissatisfaction in the squad.

After four rounds played, Real Madrid is in second place in La Liga.

