Carvajal invites Real Madrid to make new contract offer

Real Madrid captain Daniel Carvajal has told the club he's ready to discuss a new contract.

The fullback admits he'd like the Spanish giants to be his last club in Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

"If all parties agree, I want to renew and extend my career at Real Madrid which is what I have always wanted and what I now want," said Carvajal.

"I would not like to play after my time in Madrid in any club in Europe out of respect."

On winning the Ballon d'Or, the defender also said: "It is a great success just for being nominated for the Ballon d'Or, because I have made a great year. Especially I want to enjoy the gala and I hope I can hear my name."