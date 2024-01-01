Real Madrid president Florentino presents Endrick: Your plays and goals will excite our fans

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has welcomed Endrick to the club.

Endrick had his presentation today at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Florentino introduced the former Palmeiras striker to the Los Merengues support.

The president declared: "This moment was what you dreamed of when you were a child. That firmness has led you to fulfill the dream of your life. That dream that you lived when you were only nine years old with the Real Madrid Foundation.

"Today you are with your family. They want to accompany you in one of the most important days of your life. But also for all this fans, which are the best in the world. They will never give up and will help you so that you don't give up either.

"Your plays and goals already excite all the fans and the Madrid fans are delighted that you are with this family that is going to give you everything. They also know that you will do it.

"Real Madrid and Brazil are united by great players. That is why we are are delighted that the Brazilian ambassador in Spain is also accompanying us. A day like today was experienced by great Real Madrid players."