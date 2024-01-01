Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham sets record straight on Rodrygo 'tension' claims

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has rejected claims of tension inside the dressing room.

It's been suggested Rodrygo Goes has felt sidelined since the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, while other reports suggest there's tension over the presence of Frenchman Mbappe.

But after their Champions League win against VfB Stuttgart, Bellingham stated: "How is that partnership with Mbappé, Vinicius and Rodrygo evolving?

"I've seen a lot on social media. They say that Rodrygo is missing... or that I'm missing, trying to create a negative dynamic. Kylian has arrived... and I have a good relationship with Rodrygo and Vini.

"In general, it's like we've been together for a long time. We're great friends outside and we have a lot of fun inside. Today we saw what we're capable of doing."