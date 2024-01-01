Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Agent slams mother of Marseille signing Rabiot: Unbearable!
Man Utd monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder as move away could be on the cards
Real Madrid president Florentino planning triple Premier League raid in 2025

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham sets record straight on Rodrygo 'tension' claims

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham sets record straight on Rodrygo 'tension' claims
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham sets record straight on Rodrygo 'tension' claimsLaLiga
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has rejected claims of tension inside the dressing room.

It's been suggested Rodrygo Goes has felt sidelined since the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, while other reports suggest there's tension over the presence of Frenchman Mbappe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But after their Champions League win against VfB Stuttgart, Bellingham stated: "How is that partnership with Mbappé, Vinicius and Rodrygo evolving?

"I've seen a lot on social media. They say that Rodrygo is missing... or that I'm missing, trying to create a negative dynamic. Kylian has arrived... and I have a good relationship with Rodrygo and Vini.

"In general, it's like we've been together for a long time. We're great friends outside and we have a lot of fun inside. Today we saw what we're capable of doing."

Mentions
LaLigaRodrygoBellingham JudeMbappe KylianReal Madrid
Related Articles
Riolo tells Real Madrid striker Mbappe: I hope you get every penny from PSG
Dario Felman column: Mbappe won't have it easy at Real Madrid; Atletico Madrid's best market; what Chelsea can expect from Anselmino
Mbappe admits Real Madrid battled for victory at Real Sociedad