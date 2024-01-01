Real Madrid president Florentino happy seeing Mbappe score in Super Cup victory

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was delighted with the team's Super Cup triumph.

Florentino was particularly pleased seeing Kylian Mbappe score on debut.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I'm very happy. We're just starting the season, it's the first title we've won and this is going to encourage us to do our best. It will give us energy for a season that, as we all know, is going to be very difficult.

"The fact that Mbappé made his debut in a Real Madrid shirt by scoring is going to give him a lot of confidence to have a good season. He's very happy. When he picked up his medal he was happy. It's not easy to make your Real Madrid debut with a goal and he's made a great start.

"In the second half we came out to win. We scored two goals and we could have scored more. When you go out to win with that impetus and that strength, it's normal that we win."

It's now 64 titles as president for Florentino, who concluded: "I'm excited about everything we can do. We have to keep working hard like we did last year and we will reap the rewards. We have a great team and nobody doubts that."