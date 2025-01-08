Real Madrid president Florentino and board announce snap election

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and his board have announced a snap election.

Real will hold the election on January 19.

An announcement stated: "The President, after hearing the Board of Directors held today, and in accordance with article 38, paragraph b of the Real Madrid CF Articles of Association, has asked the Electoral Council to initiate the procedure for calling the elections of the President and the Board of Directors."

The electoral college will officially call the elections tomorrow, with the deadline to present candidates between January 8 and 18. If there is no other candidate, Florentino Pérez can be proclaimed president again on Sunday, January 19, the day of the league match against Las Palmas.

The current mandate of Pérez and his board of directors will expire in the spring: they were re-elected on April 13, 2021, but no other candidates presented themselves.

This would be Florentino Pérez's seventh term; the businessman, who became president in July 2000, led the club for 22 years in two different phases, during which Real Madrid won 37 football titles and 28 basketball titles, in addition to transforming and modernizing the club and its facilities with the construction of the Valdebebas sports city and the recent renovation of the Santiago Bernabéu.