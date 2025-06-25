Stuttgart medical today for Barcelona whiz Darvich

Stuttgart are closing a deal with Barcelona for attacking midfielder Noah Darvich.

Now 18, the Germany youth international joined Barca two years ago from SC Freiburg.

Concerned over his path to the first team at Barca, Darvich is open to a return home, with VfB now his likely destination.

Sky Deutschland says a deal of €2.5-3m has already been struck between the two clubs.

Darvich is in Stuttgart today for a medical and to finalise personal terms.