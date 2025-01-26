Real Madrid midfielder Valverde happy being captain for win at Valladolid

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde was happy after their 3-0 win at Real Vallodolid on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe hit all three goals on the night.

Valverde later said: “Three more points that give us confidence. We keep on winning and we're getting more and more comfortable. The important thing is to keep going step by step and to keep focused on what we are doing. Continue working on defense and attack and improving as a team because that’ll be key to achieving our objective.

‘I'm good, I’m happy and I’m proud that the coach has taken me into account. My goal is to do the best I can wherever the coach plays me."

On being captain at the José Zorrilla stadium, he said: "It's been another unforgettable night for me, for my family and those around me. Unforgettable."

On Mbappé's goalscoring form, he added: "Spectacular. We've always trusted him and we've tried to help him to be comfortable and happy. He doesn't need many chances to score. With the first one he scored and that opened up the game. We're happy with his performances and his displays on the pitch."