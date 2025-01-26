Real Madrid coach Ancelotti insists Mbappe hat-trick shouldn't be a surprise

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick was no surprise for him.

Mbappe scored all three goals as Real Madrid won 3-0 at Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Ancelotti said afterwards: “The important thing is to get points. Obviously, the teams at the top have more quality but you have to fight, battle and compete in every game because every team does whatever it takes to win. Now, after winning, you might think that it was an easier game. The team adapted and managed the game well and not rushed situations. When we went ahead, the match became a little less complicated than usual,

“Mbappé has been playing like this for a long time. It's the first time he's scored three goals and he's really contributing to the team. He's found his rhythm and that's a plus for us because he's a player with a lot of quality.

“We have to take a balanced approach. We have done well in the league in recent weeks and we have an advantage at the moment, but the league is too long to think that it is over. We have a small advantage and hopefully, we can take advantage of it in the next few games.

“Little by little we've got into a rhythm, a good dynamic. We are improving in aspects that have affected us a little in previous games and we have to keep trying to improve in the areas where we have been weaker."

On their defence, Ancelotti added: "Asencio has done a job for us. He is not so used to playing at full-back but he has shown that he is a quick and prudent player. He had a good game, like Tchouameni at centre-back. It's nothing new. Little by little Alaba is getting more minutes and he's very close to his first start."