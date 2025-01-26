Mbappe happy with Real Madrid hat-trick for win at Valladolid

Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe was happy with his hat-trick in victory at Real Valladolid.

Mbappe scored all three goals for the 3-0 win on Saturday.

He said afterwards: ‘'I'm happy with the hat-trick, but above all, the three points. It was very important to win today because the Atlético result put us under pressure. We started well, pressing in the opposition half and we scored the first goal. After the break, there were ten minutes where we could have played better, but we scored the second and from then on we managed the game well. We're going back to Madrid with the win.

“This win gives us confidence, but it's not over until the 38th matchday. We always have to win because we are Real Madrid, but we have to face the league with humility because there are a lot of games left.

"I have played in all three attacking positions and I feel good in all three. The adaptation is over and I feel great with my teammates. Everything is coming naturally, but we have to keep going.

"I also have to help the whole team because what I want and what we want is for Madrid to win. What matters most to me is winning titles with the team”.

On the Champions League match against Brest, Mbappe added: "It's going to be tough because they are strong at home, even though they play at Guingamp. We have to win because Real Madrid always have to win”.