Real Madrid midfielder Valverde: Deportivo La Coruna move good for me

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde felt his loan with Deportivo La Coruna was the making of him.

Valverde says playing for Depor helped his developments as a young player.

He said, "I was already competing with big people in the Uruguayan league. I felt that I was ready for a higher step.

"I grew as a person because, for example, I started living alone. I had my parents 10 minutes away just in case (laughs), but I needed my space and to get used to it.

"Although there were many problems in the dressing room and the fans were not happy about the relegation, on a personal level it helped me a lot."