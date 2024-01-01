Real Madrid midfielder Modric concedes retirement closer

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric concedes retirement is close.

Modric was asked about playing for Croatia at the 2026 World Cup.

The veteran remains a key player for his national team.

But the 38 year-old said, “The World Cup is in the distant future ,and at my age, I can’t plan too much.

"The first objective is to do their best in the Nations League and then we’ll see. I can’t confirm anything because there’s a long way to go, and I don’t know whether it is realistic at my age.”