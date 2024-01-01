Real Madrid defender Carvajal happy to be Ballon d'Or contender

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is happy be part of the Ballon d'Or nominees list.

Many in the game believe the fullback deserves to be a contender for the award.

"It’s clear that, being a defender… In football, what stands out are the goalscorers," he told The Athletic.

"But well, with the possibility of winning it I am very happy, it refers to the great year I had last year. My family and I are very proud.”

He added, "I have until next summer on my contract. I’m not considering retirement at the moment. I talk about it with my family: I want to enjoy every game, every training session. As the years go by, you realise you have to give more value to every moment and enjoy it,” he revealed to The Athletic.

“The relationship I have with the club is very transparent, very clear. If both parties agree to continue, I hope to stay here for many years.”