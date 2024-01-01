Real Madrid ace Vini Jr: Mbappe? It's going to be amazing

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr admits he's feel good going into the new season.

Vini Jr has joined Real in the US for their preseason tour.

He told Real Madrid TV: “I'm feeling great, happy to be back with the whole team, the staff and the people who work with us. Now we have to focus because the first game is already like a final. We're preparing and waiting for the remaining players so that this season can be like the last one.

“I always train loads so that I can get back to the level I was at last season. We don't have that many days because we have a big match on the 14th and then the league starts, but we're ready for it.

“I was able to train a lot and do a lot of things to reach a good level. I'm still not quite back to where I was before, but we're working to avoid injuries during the season so that we can always be at our best.”

“(I want) to win more trophies than last season, score more goals, provide more assists and keep evolving because I'm only 24 years old. I've been here for six years now, but I never tire of watching (Luka) Modrić play for another year and learning from him and all the other players.”

On Kylian Mbappe, Vini Jr said: “It's going to be amazing, I hope we can do great things. We have to take care of him and do everything we can to allow him to adapt quickly. It's always hard to come to another club, but we did it with (Jude) Bellingham, who arrived last season and was brilliant.”